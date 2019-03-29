Makeup is coming! Urban Decay dropped a Game of Thrones collection on March 29 and the products are epic.

Inspired by the Seven Kingdoms and strong women of Westeros, the collaboration includes lots of colorful goodies and even brushes in the shape of swords.

The eyeshadow palette is a 3-D compact that houses 20 shades ranging from White Walker cool hues to earthy House Stark tones to regal metallics for House Lannister and Targayen jewel-tones as beautiful as Queen Daenerys. The names of individual shades include lots of insider references that true fans can appreciate like Take the Black, Winterfell and Bend the Knee.

Another pretty palette is the Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette, which holds three new shades of cult favorite Afterglow Highlighter — Drogon (a frosted pink), Viserion (a gold metallic) and Rhaegal (a bronze).

Other classics in new hues are the 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils and Vice Lipsticks. The four new liners each come in a throne-worthy shade but our favorite is a smoky holographic black called Dragon Smoke. As for the four lippies, each represent one of the strong Westeros women — Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen — as well as a White Walker berry shade.

The Dracary’s Lip & Cheek Stain is the perfect blendable multitasker inspired by the High Valyrian command for “dragonfire.”

Last but certainly not least are the fun and cheeky eyeshadow brushes that look totally normal on the top but have sword-shaped handles. The large brush is Jon Snow’s Longclaw while the more flat and precise tool is names Arya Stark’s Needle.

You can pick up any of the products starting today at Sephora, Ulta Beauty and some Macy’s or online at urbandecay.com.

While the season 8 premiere is only a few weeks away, it seems like a lifetime to wait and find out who will rule. But at least we have these to hold us over until then.

