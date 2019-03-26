Drew Barrymore may be a makeup-free queen, but she sure knows what’s what when it comes to beauty products. After all, as the founder of Flower Cosmetics, it only makes sense that she’d know a thing or two.

Now, the 44-year-old actress and entrepreneur is sharing — exclusively with Us — her tips on how to use the latest and greatest from Flower’s spring launches for the most gorgeous results.

Five new makeup brushes, ranging from a powder setter to a concealing blender, launched this month, making it easier to achieve a smooth, long-lasting flawless complexion without breaking the bank. “I was inspired to create a full line of artistry inspired brushes that feature everything you need to do your full face,” the founder told Us.

But for even better results, the Santa Clarita Diet star shared a few insider tricks.

Her first go-to staple is the powder brush, which allows you to apply a veil of powder with as much or as little coverage as you want. “It’s so soft & fluffy,” she said. “I use it to set my foundation or with bronzer to warm up my complexion.”

Then to add a little bit of color, Barrymore refers to the Blush Precision Brush as “a makeup artist’s must-have.” According to her, the softly pointed, tapered head makes it ideal to dust blush onto the apples of your cheeks for sculpted, high cheekbones.

For any problem areas, the concealer brush helps blend even the most difficult types of cover-up. However, the 44-year-old actress said, “it’s angled stippled bristles are so soft it’s perfect to blend makeup into delicate areas like under the eyes.”

The other two include a dual-ended eyeshadow tool perfect to create a smokey eye look and a blending sponge that delivers an airbrushed finish. They may not be the A-listers go-tos, but they sure are useful.

All these items are currently available at flowerbeauty.com and Walmart for under $13. With the affordable price point and Barrymore’s tips, we’re ready to get that #flawless complexion.

