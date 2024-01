If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Best Eyeshadow Brushes

Written by Clare Holden

Finding your perfect eyeshadow palette only gets you halfway to achieving your dream eyeshadow look. Having the correct tools in your makeup bag is essential if you want to create smokey eyes, smudged shimmery creases and colorful liners.

With so many options available, it can be difficult to narrow down exactly which brushes you need. Whether you are just starting to experiment with eyeshadow and need an entire set or are looking to invest in one key brush, we have created this list of the best makeup brushes which has an option for every budget, use and look.

Check out the picks below which include makeup artist recommendations, drugstore favorites and eco-friendly options, among others.

The 15 Best Eyeshadow Brushes