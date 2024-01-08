Whether you are in the market for a full set, one brush for a specific purpose or just need a dual-ended option for when you are traveling, we have compiled a compact guide to help you choose the right tools to create everything from smokey eyes, winged liners to shaded creases.

Making sure you have the right tools to apply your eyeshadow with is an essential part of achieving the perfect eye look. Unlike cosmetics, your makeup brushes are an investment that should last you years. This is why you need to be informed when deciding which and how many you need.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eyeshadow Brushes

Use

Each eyeshadow brush has a different purpose. Using separate brushes for placement and blending will help you achieve a cleaner look. It will also prevent shadows from falling down on your face and messing up your foundation.

Brand

If you are looking to invest, MAC and Make Up For Ever are firm favorites of makeup artists due to their high-quality design and how long they last. If you are looking for a more affordable option, e.l.f and NYX are also great choices.

Shape

Flat brushes are ideal for color placement, tapered brushes are perfect for blending, while angled brushes make great liners. Dual-ended brushes are the best way to save on space and streamline your application.

Care

Keeping your makeup brushes clean is essential not only to ensure the longevity of your brushes but also to avoid eye infections. The good news is that you can clean them using a tiny amount of gentle soap or shampoo.

Price

Eyeshadow brushes are an investment, and if chosen correctly, should be in your makeup bag for a long time. If you have an everyday look, it can be worth spending a little bit more on a specific brush which will make it easier to apply your makeup and save you time daily.