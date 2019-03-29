Leave it to Rihanna to Create an Inclusive Bronzer For Every Skin Tone

Summer may still be three months away, but Rihanna and Fenty Beauty are here with a new bronzer that will have you faking a sun-kissed glow in no time. After surprising Us with a limited-edition relaunch of her bestselling Body Lava last week, RiRi announced she’s dropping a Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer powder collection on April 5 that will have a shade for every skin tone.

Much like the groundbreaking foundation and concealer shade ranges (there are — count ‘em — 50 of each!) the brand is known for, Fenty Beauty recognized that bronzers shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all either. Rather than debut with the traditional one or two color options, Sun Stalk’r is launching with eight hues meant to warm up the fairest to the deepest complexions.

“For every photoshoot, every girls’ night out, every vacation — this bronzer will give your skin warmth and life like never before,” Rihanna said in a press release. The lightweight powder formula has a smooth, creamy texture and soft-matte finish that offers buildable coverage for year-round sun-soaked radiance — sans any of those damaging UV rays. Oh, and mango and papaya fruit extracts help to promote a natural, lit-from-within glow over time.

Whether you like to apply bronzer all-over or prefer a more contoured look, Fenty Beauty has the tool for you. The Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190 has a concave, curve-hugging shape the is perfect for adding dimension to the the cheeks, temples and jawline. Unlike the Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120 that came before it, this magic wand is larger to help cover more surface area. The Sculpting Bronzer Brush 195, meanwhile, has a fluffy, tapered shape for maximum control that puts the product exactly where you want it and nowhere you don’t.

If you’re not sure which brush is right for you, take a cue from Rihanna and try both. The beauty mogul warms up her entire complexion by using the cheek hugger for an instant, all-over glow and the sculptor for a more targeted application. And considering there are eight shades of bronzer to choose from, there is no limit to the multi-dimensional looks you can create.

