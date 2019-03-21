Fenty Beauty By Rihanna is relaunching its iconic Body Lava luminizer just in time for skin-baring season. And there’s a totally new shade to obsess over, too.

This gel-based body highlighter originally launched back in March 2018 with two luminous tints — Who Needs Clothes? (a pinky color) and Brown Sugar (a bronze hue). Now she’s bringing both of these back thanks to popular demand and introducing a new pick called Trophy Wife.

This golden hue was first introduced in the form of the Killawatt Freestyle powdered highlighter. Now you can get the same pop of metallic all over.

“Trophy Wife is one of my all-time favorites,” the Fenty founder said in a statement. “So I wanted to make a formula to wear all over your body, and now we have a third member to the Body Lava family!”

The “Umbrella” singer announced the relaunch via Instagram on Wednesday, March 20. Looking heavenly in a tiny metallic dress, the Barbados beauty beamed a golden high-shine from her elbows to her toes. “Back with the new DRIP,” she wrote in the caption.

The sexy dewy finish of these body highlighters are not only a stunning way to show off long limbs in leggy dresses, but they’re also perfect for festival season fun. Sure, it may not be as wild as some of the Coachella looks we’ve seen in the past (hello, Kylie Jenner’s multi-colored hair), but what better way to stand out in a beautiful crowd than with radiant skin?

Available for a limited time only, you can pick up the Body Lavas for $59 a piece at Sephora, Sephora.com or Fentybeauty.com. To celebrate, Fenty is launching the Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160 in limited-edition special packaging for $34.

Now go get your glow on!

