With the annual Spring Equinox comes joy (duh, winter is leaving), but it can also bring a subtle pang of anxiety … especially for those of us who have been, shall we say, working on our winter bodies. But Rihanna, the all-knowing beauty guru is one step ahead of us. Just in time for when we can anticipate breaking out our bare legs for sundress season, Fenty Beauty is releasing Body Lava.

The shimmering, bronzed newness is a body product that is meant to give your limbs a J.Lo glow. In other words, it’s going to make you look like a sunkissed goddess who lives in warm weather and has fruit fed to her by a man servant, even if you’ve been suffering all winter long like the rest of us. The details: Body Lava is coming in two shades, Brown Sugar and Who Needs Clothes, which will cover a wide spectrum of skin tones between the two of them. These glimmering bottles of goodness will hit the shelves on April 6 at Sephora and on fentybeauty.com (no word yet on the price).

The best part: light reflecting particles are the best way to trick the eye into thinking that you are not only more evenly complected but slimmer than you might actually be. #Convenient. Slather it on and your arms and legs will look tanned and toned — and you can wash it off at the end of the night (a trick employed by many a celebrity, including Kate Hudson).

Given how little sun we’ve seen in the last few months, it’s pretty much guaranteed that our bare arms won’t see the light of day without a generous helping of this better body in a bottle — too good to keep that a secret, if you ask Us.

