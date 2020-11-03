Heartbreakingly touching. A day after Chrissy Teigen showed off her tribute tattoo for her late son Jack, tattoo artist Winter Stone shared a pic of John Legend’s matching design.

On Monday, November 2, the tattoo artist behind the ink posted two black-and-white pictures of the couple’s lovely wrist designs, which reads “Jack” in fine cursive. “My heart is with you,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Sending you all the love!”

The 34-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter on Sunday, November 1, to share a pic of her and her hubby, 41, holding hands on a date night. In the snap, her scripted ink was clearly visible.

“I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth,” she captioned the post. “It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and

how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol.”

Back in September, the couple announced that they lost their son after pregnancy complications in an emotional Instagram post. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” Teigen captioned a series of black-and-white photos from the hospital. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

She added, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Now they’re honoring the late Jack and his name with some permanent body artthe same way they have their other children, Luna and Miles.

