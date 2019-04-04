It’s permanent! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend debuted matching tattoos in honor of their marriage and their children, 10-month-old Miles and 2-year-old Luna, on Instagram on Thursday, April 4.

“Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost, 33, captioned the social media reveal. “We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh).”

In the pic, she and the “All of Me” singer, 40, showed off names on their forearms in black script. Teigen’s read “johnlunamiles,” while Legend’s read, “chrissylunamiles.” The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also inked a small heart onto her finger.

She and the EGOT winner tied the knot in 2013 and started growing their family three years later. Luna arrived in 2016 and became a big sister when Miles was born in May 2018.

This isn’t Teigen’s first time getting a matching tattoo. In May 2017, the two-time mom got a henna with a stranger.

“Hey, guys, this is me and Eddie, and Eddie’s gonna get a matching henna tattoo on his lower back with me,” she told her Snapchat followers at the time.

“John got to dance with a woman at his concert, so Chrissy gets to take one man and hold hands with him,” her friend said from behind the camera. “John, don’t be jealous!”

The henna tattoos read: “It’s a prank, bruh.”

The Cravings author’s dad is also no stranger to ink honoring family members. To celebrate Teigen’s 33rd, Ron Teigen Sr. got her face on his arm.

“MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” Chirssy captioned a photo of Ron with his tattoo artist, Mark Mahoney, in December 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!