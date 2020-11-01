In loving memory. Chrissy Teigen shared a touching tribute to her late son, Jack, one month after she revealed her pregnancy loss.

The Cravings cookbook author, 34, posted the photo via Twitter on Sunday, November 1, which showed her holding hands with her husband, John Legend, across a table. In the picture, Teigen’s wrist showed the tattoo of Jack’s name written in a scripted font. The tattoo was designed by Winter Stone, who is also the artist behind Teigen’s matching Luna and Miles tattoos.

Hours earlier, the Lip Sync Battle cohost revealed in a video posted on Twitter that she and Legend, 41, were going on a “date night.” In the clip, Teigen posed in the mirror wearing a feathered black dress while kids can be heard playing in the background. Teigen shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with the Voice coach.

“I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth,” she captioned the post. “It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol.”

Teigen has been quieter on social media since revealing her pregnancy loss in September. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared the news in an emotional post via Instagram.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” Teigen captioned a series of photos from the hospital. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

She added, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

The Chrissy’s Court star detailed why she wanted to post the emotional photos in a heartfelt essay for Medium on Tuesday, October 27.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done,” she wrote. “I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”