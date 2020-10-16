John Legend Writes Touching Message to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

A heartfelt message. John Legend penned a touching note to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, after her September pregnancy loss.

“This is for Chrissy,” the EGOT winner, 41, captioned a Thursday, October 15, Instagram video of his “Never Break” Billboard Music Awards performance one day prior. “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

The Ohio native, who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with the Cravings author, 34, added that he wrote the song for Teigen because their relationship will “never break.”

The “All of Me” singer explained, “I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain.”

Legend concluded by thanking his and the Utah native’s followers for their “love and support” following their loss last month.

Teigen shared their tragedy via Instagram in September, writing, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The Bring the Funny judge went on to write that she and the Voice coach had named the “little guy in [her] belly Jack.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost held her late baby boy in the black-and-white slideshow and addressed her caption to him. “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” Teigen wrote at the time. “We will always love you.”

She and Legend announced in August that they were expecting their third child, debuting Teigen’s baby bump in his “Wild” music video. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model accidentally revealed the sex of the little one the following month.