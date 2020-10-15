Love conquers all! John Legend honored his wife, Chrissy Teigen, with his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance weeks after they lost their third child after pregnancy complications.

Kelly Clarkson, who was the host of the awards show on Wednesday, October 14, introduced her fellow Voice coach and sent her well wishes to the duo who lost their son, Jack, last month.

“John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet, and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about him because he and Chrissy both just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows,” the “Miss Independent” singer, 38, said. “My heart — obviously all of our hearts — go out to you both in this very difficult time, and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us.”

Legend, 41, dedicated his performance to his love, whispering, “This is for Chrissy” before belting out his track “Never Break.”

The “All of Me” crooner played the piano during his touching rendition of his 2020 hit, causing many of his fans to react with an outpouring of love toward the couple on social media.

“In tears watching @johnlegend sing a song dedicated to @chrissyteigen !! #neverbreak #couplegoals #truelove @BBMAs @kellyclarkson,” one fan tweeted.

Another user wrote: “@johnlegend dedicated the song to his wife and my heart broke again 💔 #BBMAs.”

Clarkson again sent her love to her friends after Legend finished his heartbreaking performance, saying, “John that was so beautiful. All my love to you and Chrissy.”

The “Love Me Now” singer’s loving tribute came less than a month after Teigen, 34, announced on September 30 that she suffered a pregnancy loss while carrying the couple’s third child. She had been hospitalized days earlier due to excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the Cravings author wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a series of black-and-white images of her at the hospital, holding their son. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost paid tribute to the pair’s third child, who they had named Jack, following the heartbreaking loss.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she wrote. “We will always love you.”

Legend retweeted his wife’s emotional message, adding, “We love you, Jack 🖤 🖤 🖤 🖤 .”

The couple, who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in August.