Billboard Music Awards 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Music makes the people come together! Kelly Clarkson returned to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14, six months after the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Post Malone led the pack with a total of 16 nominations, just one less than his 2019 record total of 17. Lil Nas X landed in second place with 13 nominations. Billie Eilish and Khalid received 12 nominations each followed by Lizzo with 11 and Kanye West with nine — including four in the gospel music categories.
Taylor Swift — who is nominated for six categories — could beat Drake‘s record for most wins by any artist of all time if she takes home five awards. Malone might also make history if he wins more than 13 awards, which would break Drake’s record for most wins in a single night.
It’s also a big night for Lil Nas X, 21, Lizzo, 32, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and the Jonas Brothers, who are all first-time nominees.
Garth Brooks will take the stage as this year’s ICON Award recipient, which has previously honored Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cher and Celine Dion.
Malone, Alicia Keys, John Legend, BTS, Demi Lovato, Brandy, En Vogue and Sia are also set to perform along with Doja, 24, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Swae Lee, Khalid, 22, Saint Jhn and Luke Combs.
Clarkson, 38, is hosting the show for the third year in a row. “I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” she said in a statement in February. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards was originally scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 29, but was postponed in March due to the pandemic. It is being broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Scroll through below for a list of all the nominees and check back during the show as the winners list is updated live.
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Lover, Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan and Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic at the Disco
Top Hot 100 Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Chart
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan and Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan and Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J BALVIN
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King and Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Top Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12, Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker
Top Rap Album
KIRK, DaBaby
Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug
Top Country Album
Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Album
III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Top Latin Album
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, Maluma
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Sueños, Sech
Top Dance/Electronic Album
TIM, Avicii
World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
Ascend, Illenium
Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
Different World, Alan Walker
Top Christian Album
Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
People, Hillsong United
Victorious, Skillet
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Top Gospel Album
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Top Streaming Song
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Top Selling Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Top Radio Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Talk,” Khalid
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Top Collab
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Top R&B Song
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake
“Juicy,” Doja Cat & Tyga
“Talk,” Khalid
“Good as Hell,” Lizzo
“Heartless,” The Weeknd
Top Rap Song
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Wow,” Post Malone
Top Country Song
“10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Bones,” Marren Morris
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Song
“Bad Liar,” Imagine Dragons
“I Think I’m Okay,” Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud & Travis Barker
“Chlorine,” Twenty One Pilots
“The Hype,” Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Song
“China,” Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin
“Callaita,” Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
“No Me Conoce,” Jhay Cortez, J Balvin & Bad Bunny,
“Otro Trago,” Sech Featuring Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA
Top Dance/Electronic Song
“Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life),” Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
“Close to Me,” Ellie Goulding & Diplo Featuring Swae Lee
“Good Things Fall Apart,” Illenium & Jon Bellion
“Higher Love,” Kygo & Whitney Houston
“Here With Me,” Marshmello Featuring Chvrches
Top Christian Song
“Raise a Hallelujah,” Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser
“Nobody, ” Casting Crowns Featuring Matthew West
“Rescue,” Lauren Daigle
“God Only Knows,” For King and Country
“Follow God,” Kanye West
Top Gospel Song
“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
“Closed on Sunday,” Kanye West
“Follow God,” Kanye West
“On God,” Kanye West
"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
"Closed on Sunday," Kanye West
"Follow God," Kanye West
"On God," Kanye West
"Selah," Kanye West
