Post Malone, 24, stole the show at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in more ways than one. Besides his awesome live performance of top hits, “Circles” and “Congratulations,” the singer also debuted a massive new face tattoo.

The New York native visited tattoo artist Kylie Hediger in NYC before making his way to Times Square to perform for millions.

Hediger captioned a photo of Malone’s face with the fresh medieval-inspired ink: “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy@postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all 💚.”

Some social media users were less than thrilled by his new tattoo, which runs from his hairline all the way down his jawline. “I love post malone but this new face tattoo ain’t it,” said one of his followers. “My mom was thinking of going to a Post Malone concert, but is too perturbed by his latest face tattoo,” said a second.

Others were simply jealous of Malone’s ability to pull of the bold designs. A fan Tweeted, “I wish I could pull off a face tattoo like#PostMalone does. He got a new one on NYE but just like short hair, I know it would never look good on me.” Another said, “I wish I could rock face tattoos, but then again we can’t all be as effortlessly cool as Mr. Post Malone.”

Obviously, this isn’t Malone’s first face tattoo. The singer has several different designs, two of the most remarkable of which are the word “always” written in script under his right eye and “tired” in the same font under his left.

Malone got his first design while working alongside tattoo-obsessed Justin Bieber. He opted for Playboy bunny on his left forearm and later got a miniature version of the logo tattooed on his face, as well.

The hitmaker opened up about that first experience on an episode of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2018. He said, “We were working on Stoney and then we had a tattoo artist come through, and I was like, ‘You know what? Justin Bieber’s got some tats, and I love you, but I know I’m way tougher than you.”

Now, the star’s covered in over 50 tattoos — and fans are under the impression that he’s not slowing down anytime soon.