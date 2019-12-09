Miley Cyrus has had one whirlwind of a year and she’s commemorated a lot of it through some fresh — and wild — body art.

Since her split with Liam Hemsworth back August this year, she’s taken to tattooing certain memorable things on her body. From vacations with new flings like Kaitlynn Carter to special dates like her dad’s birth year, she’s continued to permanently mark her body in honor of her year of growth, adventure and new loves.

One of the first major designs she got post-split was the Visconti of Milan Coat of Arms, which was a tribute to her trip to Italy with Brody Jenner’s ex, Carter. The steamy PDA-packed trip took place just days after it was announced that she and the Australian hunk were calling it quits and that tattoo happened only a week or two following.

Then, just days later for the 2019 VMAs, she stepped out with two more new tattoos, which were later seen close-up in Instagram posts. One was lyrics from a Pixie’s song and the year her dad was born, 1961.

Her desire for new tattoos has really picked up since getting together with now-boyfriend Cody Simpson. In fact, she’s taken to showing off her new tats alongside him and his new designs in nearly-naked mirror selfies.

One of her most recent ones, though, may hold the most direct message to her divorce. On December 7, artist Winter Stone shared a picture of the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s new ink, which has “freedom” written across the bottom of her knuckles.

To see all of Cyrus’ tattoos since her split with Hemsworth, keep scrolling.