Nothing can stop her! Kelly Clarkson showed no signs of slowing down while hosting the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where she also performed two musical numbers. However, hours after the show ended, the singer ended up in the hospital to undergo surgery to have her appendix removed.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” Clarkson, 37, tweeted on Thursday, May 2. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center in Los Angeles] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn.”

Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain 😬 BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix 🤣 #TheShowMustGoOn 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 2, 2019

According to Entertainment Tonight, which was first to report the news of the operation, the American Idol season 1 winner had been suffering from a bout of appendicitis for the past week. She reportedly plans to return to work as a coach on The Voice on Monday, May 6, for the NBC series’ live show.

Despite not feeling well, Clarkson nailed her second consecutive year hosting the BBMAs on Wednesday, May 1, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. After Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie opened the ceremony with a performance of their new single, “Me!,” the “Miss Independent” singer effortlessly belted a medley of the year’s biggest songs, ranging from Cardi B’s “I Like It” to her fellow Voice coach Adam Levine’s latest smash with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You.”

Toward the end of the night, Clarkson hit the stage again to sing her new track, “Broken & Beautiful” from the UglyDolls soundtrack.

The three-time Grammy winner and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, recently moved from Tennessee to L.A., where most of her work commitments are. The couple share daughter River, 4, and son Remington, 3. Blackstock, 42, also has daughter Savannah, 17, and son Seth, 12, from a previous marriage.

Us Weekly has reached out to Clarkson’s rep for additional comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!