Life’s an adventure! Kane Brown shared a hilarious story about getting lost with a group of friends while going exploring outside his new home.

“Someone help! I’m lost,” the country singer, 26, wrote via Facebook on Thursday, August 6. “ALL JOKES ASIDE. The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me.”

Brown explained that he told his wife, Katelyn Jae, that he “wanted to go check out the property” and would only be gone for 30 minutes. However, things quickly went awry.

“I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt. 30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees,” he wrote. “I left my phone on the back of my truck my friends was on 7%. We used gps to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can’t drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them.”

The “Good as You” crooner ultimately decided to call his “last resort,” fellow country star Ryan Upchurch, who lives nearby.

“He finds me with his buddy and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost,” he continued. “He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at. My buddy’s girl who has ￼asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out.”

In the end, Brown called the police to rescue him and his four friends from the woods.

“The cops arrive and here [sic] the gun shots and think we are shooting at them. We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out,” he wrote. “That’s the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better.”

Upchurch, 29, shared his side of the story in an Instagram video later on Thursday, telling fans that while the incident may seem funny now, he and Brown were scared in the moment.

“When you’re in pitch-black and your eyeballs are open and you can’t even see your hand in front of your face and you’re on thousands of acres that you’ve never even been on before, it’s kind of hard to find your way out. Just saying,” he said. “It’s obvious some of y’all never been lost in the woods before.”

Brown and Jae, 28, married in October 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Kingsley, one year later.