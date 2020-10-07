Let the games begin! The coronavirus pandemic has heavily impacted major Hollywood events over the course of 2020, but the Billboard Music Awards is still moving forward.

The music-filled event was originally scheduled to occur at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 29. However, in March, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced that the event would be postponed due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

“In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff — we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year,” the announcement continued. “DCP and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future.”

It was revealed in August that the Billboard Music Awards had been rescheduled to air on October 14, just one week before the CMT Music Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards, which are set for October 21.

At last year’s event, fans witnessed iconic performances from many stars, including the Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Halsey. Before receiving the Icon Award that night, Mariah Carey also put on a show-stopping medley of her biggest hits.

Kelly Clarkson has served as the Billboard Music Awards’ host for the last two years. The day after the 2019 event, she had her appendix removed after experiencing appendicitis pain.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain 😬 ,” the “Love So Soft” singer tweeted at the time. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai. I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix 🤣 #TheShowMustGoOn 💁🏼‍♀️.”

