Home away from home. The team behind The Voice has sent their love to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the couple lost their third child.

“The Voice cast and crew is rallying around Chrissy and John while giving them the space to grieve this most tragic of losses,” a source tells Us Weekly of the EGOT winner’s fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson, and other coworkers.

The Cravings cookbook author, 34, announced via Instagram on Thursday, October 1, that she experienced a pregnancy loss days after being hospitalized with complications.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote.

Teigen went on to reveal that she and Legend, 41, had planned to name the baby Jack, writing that he “worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

She added, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

After the “All of Me” singer tweeted, “We love you, Jack,” the model shared a heartbreaking second post about “driving home from the hospital with no baby.”

Celebrities and public figures including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mariah Carey, Hillary Clinton and Kim Kardashian were among those who offered words of comfort to Teigen and Legend on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wrote in an Instagram comment that she is “always here” for the pair, while the former first lady, 72, sent “love and prayers” to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

The Chrissy’s Court star announced her third pregnancy in August by debuting her baby bump in the songwriter’s “Wild” music video. She accidentally revealed the sex via Instagram earlier this month.