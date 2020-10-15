The Coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of awards shows on hold, but the 2020 Billboard Music Awards are moving forward! On Wednesday, October 14, the 30th annual event took place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — and it was one stylish affair!

For the third year in a row, Kelly Clarkson hosted the highly anticipated show. “I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” she said in a statement back in February when she was tapped for the gig. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

After being postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new date was announced in August. And thank goodness it was! We sure are missing all of the celebrity red carpet style this year. After all, at the 2019 awards show, Cardi B rocked a jewel-encrusted number while Eva Longoria showed some serious leg in a sculptural Alberta Ferretti design.

But this year’s style is just as good!

Clarkson was all about the drama, donning multiple shimmery outfits throughout the show, including a silver gown with fringe details along the hemline and sleeves.

Another standout for the evening was Cher, who dazzled in an ultra-glam look — per usual. But one of our favorites has to be Nicole Richie, who took the stage in a stunning Christian Siriano floral-embellished gown with sexy cutout details.

Keep scrolling to see all the best looks A-listers wore for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

