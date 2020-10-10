Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen quietly returned to social media on Saturday, October 10, almost two weeks after she and husband John Legend lost their third child due to pregnancy complications.

The supermodel, 34, commented on a post shared on the Betches Instagram account.

“Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'” Kara Morehart wrote in the post.

“Finally, a giggle. Thank you,” Teigen commented on the post.

Her comment prompted more than 90 responses from fans who wished the Lip Sync Battle host well. “We love you so much, Chrissy,” one follower wrote, while another commented that they were “praying” for the star and her family.

Teigen and her husband suffered their devastating loss on September 30, one month after announcing that they were expecting their third child, a boy.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote on Instagram as she shared photos from the hospital. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she added. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

The Chrissy’s Court star then paid tribute to her son.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she wrote. “We will always love you.”

The Bring the Funny judge also thanked “everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine,” Teigen concluded. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”