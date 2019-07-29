



Less than a week since their dog Waldo Picasso was killed by a car, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are paying tribute to their beloved pet with a sweet tattoo.

For a little refresh, TMZ reported that on Wednesday, July 24, the newlyweds’ dog walker was walking the Alaskan Klee Kai in downtown Manhattan when the accident occurred. After being spooked by a pedestrian Waldo broke free and ran onto the street where he was hit. A rep for Jonas called it a “freak accident.”

On Monday, July 29, Bang Bang tattoo artist Dragon posted pictures to an Instagram showing the couple’s new matching tattoos. Both placed on their forearms, the adorable face of their perky-eared pet is shown in a beautiful and realistic portrait.

The Jonas Brother also took to Instagram to display his new ink. “R.I.P. my little angel,” he wrote in the accompanying caption on Monday afternoon.

The duo adopted Waldo in April 2018, after they brought home his brother Porky. Turner and Jonas filed an accident report with the police on Friday, July 26. Although the driver left the scene without leaving any information, according to TMZ, it’s not a crime to do so since the dog is considered property and it was deemed an accident.

In order to find justice through their heartbreak, the publication reported that the couple will be filing a civil lawsuit.

This is far from the lovebirds’ first joint tattoo — in fact, getting inked together is kind of their thing.

Back in 2018, Bang Bang tattoo artist Sanghyuk Ko gave the couple two sets of joint tattoos. The first ones were in honor of their grandfathers. The Jersey native’s was a stamp with his grandpa’s face on it and the Game of Thrones star’s was a simple cursive “G” written on her pinky. The second was a joint Toy Story inking. On the “Sucker” singer’s wrist reads “To infinity” in script, while the blonde beauty’s seamless says, “& beyond,” with a rocket coming out of the “d.”

