



Although they were married on May 1 in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas, Sophie Turner finally exchanged vows with Joe Jonas in the wedding dress we always dreamed of, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, on Saturday, June 28.

The Game of Thrones star traded in her jumpsuit for a silk Gazar gown with flower-embroidered tulle during her second wedding ceremony in the south of France, sharing the first photo from the wedding via on Instagram on Thursday, July 4.

“Mr and Mrs Jonas,” both of the newlyweds captioned the photo, as well as adding a photo credit to Corbin Gurkin.

The gown, which included an optical white leather satin belt, included over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread. It took 75 hours of digital design to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches.

Each panel was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. More than 10 embroiderers worked for a total of 1,050 hours on the gown. In order to create the veil detail, thread was hand-cut between each flower and it took 48 hours of embroidery. Additionally, the hem was hand-cut to create an irregular finish. Overall, the dress took more than 350 hours to assemble.

While this isn’t Turner’s first wedding look, it is her first wedding dress, as the 23-year-old previously opted for pants with a a white silk jumpsuit from Bevza for her Vegas nuptials.

The plunging one-piece was perfectly in-theme with the laid-back party where the newlyweds exchanged Ring Pops instead of wedding bands in front of an Elvis impersonator.

However, when you’re getting married in France, the occasion calls for a little more oomph. And Turner delivered.

The designer choice doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Turner was tapped to be one of the celebrity ambassadors for the design house back in 2017. Since then, not only has she starred in their chic campaigns, but she’s hit up countless red carpets in some of the house’s beautiful ensembles.

For the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the actress presented in a floral metallic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that was equal parts feminine and edgy. While promoting X-Men: Dark Phoenix in South Korea, she wore one of our favorite looks, which included a chainmail striped dress from the 2020 cruise collection. Then there was hers and her hubby’s awesome Louis Vuitton Met Gala look on May 6.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!