Sophie Turner is having a very busy spring. For starters, she married her longtime beau Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, and then she bid adieu to her character Sansa Stark with the epic series finale of Game of Thrones. And while most of Us would celebrate all of that with a bit of R&R, the actress instead hit the road for the X-Men: Dark Phoenix press tour — and, surprise, surprise, she did so in style.

Reprising her role of Jean Grey in the latest installment of the beloved franchise, the Louis Vuitton ambassador has attended press conferences, fan events and premieres around the globe in one show-stopping look after another styled by Kate Young.

Kicking things off at a photo-call in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in April, the 23-year-old kept things short and sweet in a bustier-inspired Mugler LBD, and her wardrobe choices have been equally fun, flirty and fashionable ever since (think: Louis Vuitton minidresses and separates in bold prints and color palettes, plus the occasional boss-lady pantsuit).

But that’s not all. Turner’s beauty game has been equally on point thanks to her glam squad of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and mane man Christian Wood. To complement the cool cat eyes and marvelous monochrome Eisdell has been dreaming up for the star, Wood has styled her blonde locks in everything from perky ponytails to sexy center-parted waves. Oh, and then there were the faux bangs she tried out for an appearance on the Graham Norton Show on Thursday, May 23.

So, while the hotly anticipated flick doesn’t hit theaters until Friday, June 7, we’re gearing up by taking a look at Turner’s rad red carpet style. Keep scrolling to see all of her fab fashion and beauty moments from the X-Men: Dark Phoenix press tour!