New role! Sophie Turner gushed about her first Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 14.

“I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama,” the Game of Thrones alum, 25, wrote on her Instagram Story of the U.K. holiday. “@joejonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had.”

The couple welcomed their 8-month-old daughter, Willa, in July 2020. “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the moniker at the time. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

Four months later, another insider told Us that the pair were “already trying to have another baby,” adding, “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

Turner, who wed Jonas, 31, in May 2019, kept her first pregnancy under wraps despite news breaking in February 2020. While she showed her baby bump on walks with her husband, the actress didn’t post photos of her budding belly via Instagram until two months after she had given birth.

The Emmy nominee has yet to share a picture of her daughter on social media, and when Nick Jonas was asked about his new niece in a November 2020 interview, he said it wasn’t his “thing to speak about.” The “Jealous” singer, 28, did call Willa “the best,” however, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time: “I have [met her].”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star went on to say that wished that his family members could “all be together” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “That’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment,” the former Disney Channel star said at the time. “I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

Nick first became an uncle in 2014 when Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, gave birth to daughter Alena, now 7. Valentina, 4, arrived two years later.

The sisters are “super supportive” of their dad, 33, and the Jonas Brothers. “They come out as much as they can,” Kevin exclusively told Us in October 2019. “I fly home as much as I can. Say we have a day off, [I] get up at 5 and fly home, turn it around the next morning and I’ll be home for 18 hours. There isn’t much of a balance … but at least you’re there.”