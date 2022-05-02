Sophie Turner: How Being a Mom Has Made Me a Better Actor

Changing her POV. Pregnant Sophie Turner has seen a big shift in her acting performances since becoming a mother.

Being a parent has given the 26-year-old Game of Thrones alum a “different perspective” in her professional life, she explained during a recent interview on the “UnWrapped” podcast. “The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person,” Turner noted, adding that welcoming a child has “made me a better actor.”

The Staircase star continued, “The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing. … As an actor, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

Turner married Joe Jonas during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, exchanging vows again in a larger wedding the following month. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2020 that the couple were expecting their first baby.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

The British actress gave birth to daughter Willa in July 2020. “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama,” she gushed via Instagram while celebrating her first Mother’s Day the next year. “@joejonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had.”

Since welcoming their little one, the Dark Phoenix star and the “Cake By the Ocean” crooner, 32, have chosen not to show her face on social media. Jonas called Willa “gorgeous” during a May 2021 Extra interview, adding at the time that fatherhood has been “amazing.”

Us confirmed earlier this year that Turner and the Jonas Brothers member are expecting baby No. 2, but the couple have kept their pregnancy journey under wraps. News that the pair are expanding their family comes shortly after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogate.

“They’re making it work as new parents as best as they can,” a source exclusively told Us in March, noting that the couple’s loved ones “are very happy” about the latest addition to the family. “They’ve always loved each other but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them. … Priyanka comes from a big family, so she’s overwhelmed with joy and love. Nick’s side too — his brothers are glad he now has a child so the cousins can be close in age.”

