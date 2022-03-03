New roles! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are loving life with their baby girl.

“Nick and Priyanka have been busy adjusting to parenthood,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re making it work as new parents as best as they can. They’ve always loved each other but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them. They’re spending time focusing on their newborn and are keeping the baby very private and away from the public and social media.”

The insider notes that the couple’s family members “are very happy for them,” adding, “Priyanka comes from a big family, so she’s overwhelmed with joy and love. Nick’s side too — his brothers are glad he now has a child so the cousins can be close in age.”

The 29-year-old “Jealous” singer’s eldest brother, Kevin Jonas, shares daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with Danielle Jonas, while Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, are the parents of daughter Willa, 19 months. Us confirmed on Wednesday, March 2, that the Game of Thrones alum, 26, is pregnant with her and the 32-year-old DNCE member’s second child.

Priyanka, 39, and Nick surprised fans in January when they announced via Instagram that their daughter had arrived via gestational carrier.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The duo’s friends were “excited” for the new parents, a source exclusively gushed to Us at the time, confirming the newborn’s sex.

The Quantico alum appeared to give a glimpse of the infant’s nursery in an Instagram slideshow last month. She and the Jonas Brothers member have been vocal about their plans to start a family since tying the knot in December 2018.

“[Having kids] is certainly something we’re both looking forward to,” the former Disney Channel star told Zane Lowe in a March 2021 interview. “It’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.”

In January of the following year, the actress told Vanity Fair that children were “a big part of [the couple’s] desire for the future.” The India native gushed at the time: “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

