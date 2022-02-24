Giving a glimpse. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared to show her and Nick Jonas’ baby girl’s nursery for the first time.

“Photo dump,” the actress, 39, captioned a Wednesday, February 23, Instagram slideshow. Amid her selfies, food pics and pet shots, the Quantico alum showed a variety of stuffed animals on a white countertop. The bears and bunny were positioned beside a gold statue.

The social media upload came one month after the India native and the Jonas Brothers member, 29, announced that their daughter had arrived with the help of a gestational carrier.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple, who wed in December 2018, captioned their January Instagram reveal. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Chopra Jonas subsequently stayed off of Instagram until earlier this month when she shared sunny selfies. “The light feels right,” the Baywatch star wrote at the time.

The new mom went out to lunch with the “Jealous” singer on Monday, February 21 — and the pair had an “awkward” run-in with View alum Rosie O’Donnell.

“I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,’” the former talk show host, 59, said in a TikTok video of the encounter, noting that she mistakenly assumed Chopra Jonas was the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

“[I said,] ‘Hi, I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak.’ She goes, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name,’” the “embarrassed” comedian continued. “It was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one [who was confused]. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f–k up. I did at Nobu. … Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too.”

The former pageant queen clapped back with an Instagram Story statement on Wednesday, writing that O’Donnell should have “taken the time to Google” her name or tried to “reach out directly.”

The model concluded, “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.”

