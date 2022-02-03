Back and better than ever! Nearly two weeks after welcoming her first baby via surrogate and taking a social media hiatus, Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to Instagram.

“The light feels right,” the actress, 39, captioned a pair of sunny mirror selfies on Wednesday, February 2. The Quantico alum wore black sunglasses in the second shot.

The India native’s last social media upload was on January 21 when she and Nick Jonas posted a joint statement, reading, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas both commented on their younger brother’s Instagram post with heart emojis. The eldest Jonas Brothers members are both parents to daughters, with Kevin, 34, sharing Alena, 8, and Valentina, 4, with wife Danielle Jonas and Joe, 32, sharing Willa, 18 months, with wife Sophie Turner.

The model and Nick, 29, wed in December 2018 and have been open about their plans to start a family ever since.

“We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” the “Jealous” singer told Extra in February 2021. “Just knocking wood that it happens. I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in [on names], and my family would want to weigh in too.”

The following month, the New Jersey native told Zane Lowe that he was “looking forward” to fatherhood, noting, “I know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.”

As for the Baywatch star, she told The Sunday Times in January 2021 that she wanted “as many” children as she could, adding, “[Enough for] a cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

The former pageant queen went on to address her and the Camp Rock star’s age difference, which wasn’t “really that hard” for them.

“Just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes,” the Unfinished author explained at the time. “So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles.”

She and the former Disney Channel star participated in Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast two months before their baby’s arrival, and the Matrix Resurrections star told the audience that she was “expecting … to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.”

The pair hope to have “at least two children,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, gushing about how “excited” their friends felt about their expanding family. The insider also confirmed that the duo’s newborn is a baby girl.