Baby plans! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is hopeful about her and husband Nick Jonas’ future family, which she believes will be large, but not quite as large as a cricket team, which has 11 players.

“A cricket team!” the actress, 38, told The Sunday Times in an interview published on Sunday, January 10, when asked about how many children she would like. “I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

Priyanka then addressed whether her and Nick’s cultural backgrounds or age difference has been a bigger obstacle for their relationship. “Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water,” she explained. “But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard.”

In fact, the couple discovered just how well their lives mesh during the coronavirus pandemic. “Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by,” she noted. “Because with both of our careers it’s hard to find that kind of time.”

Priyanka praised Nick, 28, for supporting her, no matter what. “It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner,” she gushed. “Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that.”

The Quantico alum tied the knot with the singer in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. She told The Sunday Times that she “definitely” would have used a dating app to meet someone if she had not found Nick. “But I’ve lost my opportunity now, haven’t I?” she quipped.

She opened up to Us Weekly in January 2020 about her favorite part of married life.

“Just knowing that I have my husband by my side is the best perk of all — because he’s the best guy,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “We have a great time together.”

Priyanka is also close to her famous in-laws: Nick’s brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas and their wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, respectively. “I come from an Indian family, we’re used to that,” she told Us in December 2019. “You have to ask them that. We always inherit family!”

As for her deep connection to the “Jealous” crooner, she revealed that she is happiest with “the stability of knowing that this is a family that you’ve chosen,” adding: “There’s something really powerful about that.”