Stuck like glue! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making the most of being quarantined alongside husband Nick Jonas.

During an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Friday, October 23, the Quantico alum shared how the couple has been doing amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“He’s great, and we would’ve never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine,” Priyanka, 38, told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager. “It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining — to be able to be home.”

The Unfinished author then joked that she’s happy to “still like” Nick after “spending so much time with him” throughout the pandemic. Additionally, Priyanka shared how she used this time to boost her productivity and work on improving her well-being.

“I have to say I was very productive through this quarantine,” she explained. “I go working out, I spent a lot of time on my health and wellness and eating right. Being a creative person, I guess, I continued to work.”

A few months back, Priyanka spoke with British Vogue for its August 2020 issue about how much she appreciated her husband during this time. “Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my 4-year-old niece, Krishna,” she said at the time. “It’s been incredible watching her discover new things.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2018 that Chopra and the 28-year-old Jonas Brother member are an item. Two months later, Nick proposed to the Isn’t It Romantic actress on her birthday. The twosome got married in India that December in two separate ceremonies.

Earlier this year, the Baywatch actress spoke about how supportive the “What a Man Gotta Do” crooner is in their marriage.

“I really feel, like, being with someone like my husband now, there’s such an incredible power,” she said on the “InCharge with DVF” podcast in March. “It’s so attractive to me that he … feels empowered when he sees me empowered. Like, he’ll stand on a [red] carpet on the side and watch when they’re taking pictures. He’ll, like, want to see things I’ve done. Like, he feels so proud.”