Priyanka Chopra Shares How Supportive Nick Jonas Is in Their Marriage

Feeling the love! Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed just how supportive her husband, Nick Jonas, has been during their marriage so far.

“I really feel, like, being with someone like my husband now, there’s such an incredible power,” Chopra Jonas, 37, said on a new episode of the “InCharge with DVF” podcast on Thursday, March 19. “It’s so attractive to me that he … feels empowered when he sees me empowered. Like, he’ll stand on a [red] carpet on the side and watch when they’re taking pictures. He’ll, like, want to see things I’ve done. Like, he feels so proud.”

The Quantico alum said that the couple once shared the “five things that we love about each other” with one another, adding, “the first thing he said was ‘your ambition.’ I’ve never heard a guy say that.”

Chopra Jonas publicized her romance with Jonas, 27, in May 2018 and they got engaged in Crete, Greece, that July. The couple had two wedding ceremonies in December 2018 that occurred only one day apart.

Speaking about the “Sucker” crooner on the “InCharge with DVF” podcast, Chopra Jonas admitted that Jonas often reminds her of her father, Ashok Chopra. “I always tell him that. I feel like my mother manifested him in my life,” she shared.

“They always say that girls end up marrying someone who’s like your father, and Nick is,” she continued. “He’s someone who’s the life of a party. He’ll always have friends around him, he’ll make people laugh, super thoughtful, conscientious, kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress also revealed that Jonas “always knew” she was The One for him, even after their first exchange direct messaging on Twitter. “It sort of took me by surprise, and it just swept me off my feet, like, instantly,” she said. “It was crazy how natural it felt.”

Jonas, who has previously dated Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo, opened up about his bond with the India-born star while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2019. At the time, he described their connection as love at first sight.

“It was kind of an instant thing,” the Grammy nominee explained. “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”