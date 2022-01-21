Baby fever. Long before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their first child, the couple spoke about their desire to become parents.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed Chopra Jonas, 39, and the Jonas Brothers frontman, 29, began dating in May 2018 and two months later, sources confirmed to Us that the pair had gotten engaged. “They want to get married very soon,” an insider said at the time, adding that they were already eager to start a family. Jonas married the Quantico alum in December 2018 in a three-day ceremony that combined both of their cultures and faiths.

That same month, the singer confirmed that he and Chopra Jonas were thinking about children. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” Jonas said on Spotify’s “The Rewind With Guy Raz” podcast at the time. “I think that’s a real dream.”

“I think I’ve had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways,” the “Sucker” singer continued. “You could say that was unfair or you could say it’s given me some real perspective at an early age and I’ve seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.”

One year later, Chopra Jonas revealed that she and her husband wanted to start a family as soon as possible. “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” the actress told Vogue India in September 2019. “For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me.”

However, the Matrix star acknowledged that she and Jonas had busy schedules, which meant finding the right time to become parents was tricky. “Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” Chopra Jonas told Tatler magazine in March 2020. “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been.”

After four years of marriage, the couple secretly welcomed their first child in January 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple shared via Instagram at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Now that their dream of becoming parents has come true, keep scrolling to read everything the couple have said about having children over the years.