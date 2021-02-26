Nick Jonas Talks Baby Plans With Priyanka Chopra: We’re ‘Knocking Wood’

Looking ahead! Nick Jonas gushed about starting a family with Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday, February 25.

“We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” the American Idol judge, 28, told Extra. “Just knocking wood that it happens.”

When it comes to naming their future kids, the Jonas Brothers member added, “I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in, and my family would want to weigh in too.”

The singer’s comments came one month after Chopra Jonas, 38, told The Sunday Times that she wants a large family. “I do want children, as many as I can have,” the Quantico alum said in January. “[Enough for] a cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

The couple got engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. Three months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they couldn’t “wait to get married” and start a family. “They have amazing chemistry and can’t wait to have kids,” the insider said in October 2018. “[They] keep talking about starting a family together.”

That same month, the actress told E! News that since “a few of [her] friends” were having babies, she needed “to catch up.”

Chopra Jonas wed the Grammy nominee in December 2018 in two ceremonies in India. While celebrating their first anniversary, Jonas posted a throwback photo from their nuptials via Instagram.

“One year ago today we said forever … well forever isn’t nearly long enough,” the former Disney Channel star wrote in December 2019. “I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

The Unfinished author gushed in a post of her own: “My promise. Then … today … forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion … all in the same moment. Thank you for finding me. Happy first wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas. And thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.”

The following month, Chopra Jonas exclusively told Us that her husband is “the best guy,” explaining, “Just knowing that I have my husband by my side is the best perk of all.”

She and the Texas native “still like each other” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We both have had such individual careers that I don’t think we would’ve had six months with each other ever, so that’s really a blessing,” the White Tiger star told Stephen Colbert in January. “I was really happy to be able to have that time with each other.”