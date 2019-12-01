



Nick Jonas shared a loving message to his wife, Priyanka Chopra , as they celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary on Sunday, December 1.

“One year ago today we said forever… well forever isn’t nearly long enough,” the Jonas Brothers singer, 37, captioned a throwback photo on Instagram that showed them exchanging vows. “I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

Chopra later posted her own tribute, sharing a video and two photos on Instagram from their nuptials. “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me..” she wrote. “Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.”

The couple got engaged in July 2018, two months after Us Weekly broke the news that they were dating. They wed a year ago in a lavish celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, that included an American ceremony as well as a traditional Hindu service, a Mehendi celebration and a Sangeet, where both families — including Joe Jonas and now-wife Sophie Turner — performed musical numbers.

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra wrote on Instagram after the Mehendi celebration. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.”

The former Quantico star surprised her husband days before their anniversary with a very special gift — a German shepherd puppy named Gino.

The Jumanji actor shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, November 26, that showed her waking up her shirtless husband in bed with the dog, who was wearing a white bow.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman,” he wrote. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

“Happy almost anniversary babu ,” she commented on his post. “ur face..hilarious .”

Chopra spoke about taking the next step in their relationship in an interview with Vogue India in September.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she admitted. “For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me.”

Jonas also spoke about baby plans that same month, admitting on Spotify’s “The Rewind With Guy Raz, “I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that’s a real dream.”