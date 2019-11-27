Nick Jonas Wakes Up to a New Puppy From Priyanka Chopra in Adorable Video

Introducing Gino Jonas! Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprised Nick Jonas with a German Shepherd puppy ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman,” the Jonas Brothers member, 27, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, November 26. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

In his post, Jonas shared a video that the actress, 37, took of him sleeping shirtless in bed before being woken up by Gino. The dog, wearing a white bow, climbed all over the singer and repeatedly sniffed his face.

Chopra Jonas reposted the clip on her Instagram page, writing, “So much cute in the same frame. happy almost anniversary baby.”

Gino already has his own Instagram account too — with more than 216,000 followers. His bio reads, “My daddy’s a Rockstar!”

The German Shepherd joins the Quantico alum’s dog Diana, who she rescued in 2016. Diana also has her own Instagram page.

Us Weekly broke the news of Jonas and Chopra Jonas’ relationship in May 2018. They got engaged that July and tied the knot in her native India on December 1.

The Grammy nominee broke down the timeline of his relationship with the Isn’t It Romantic star during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“We were told by a mutual friend that we should meet, and he said, ‘I’ll connect you guys.’ He never did, and I got impatient, so I direct-messaged her on Twitter and she responded,” he said on November 14. “We talked back and forth for about a year on text. And then we finally met in person. It wasn’t really a date; we just met in person and went for a drink. And then about a year later, we went on our first official date to the Hollywood Bowl to go see the Beauty and the Beast live. … When you know, you know.”