Stronger together! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has no problems being stuck in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas.

“It’s great because we still like each other,” Chopra Jonas, 38, said on the Thursday, January 21, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “That’s important.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress revealed that there is a silver lining to being confined at home with the Jonas Brothers musician: more face time.

“We both have had such individual careers that I don’t think we would’ve had six months with each other ever, so that’s really a blessing,” she said. “I was really happy to be able to have that time with each other.”

Earlier this month, the Baywatch actress, who married the 28-year-old singer in December 2018, opened up about her and Jonas’ plans for the future.

“I do want children, as many as I can have,” Chopra Jonas told The Sunday Times, noting she’s not “so sure” she will have as many as a cricket team, which has 11 players.

The Quantico alum also gushed about the “Voodoo” singer’s unwavering support of her and her career.

“It’s comforting to find a person who is in your corner,” she explained. “Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceived me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and so grateful to have a partner in doing that.”

Six months prior, Chopra Jonas gave some insight into her at-home dynamic with the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor in British Vogue’s “Way Back Home” August issue, published in July 2020.

“Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs,” she said at the time.

Jonas, for his part, spoke about the couple’s quarantine time in a May 2020 interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s Celebrity Session.

“[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it’s been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn’t have,” he said. “Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it’s really lovely.”

Chopra Jonas opened up to Us Weekly four months prior, revealing her favorite part about married life.

“Just knowing that I have my husband by my side is the best perk of all — because he’s the best guy,” she exclusively told Us in January 2020. “We have a great time together.”