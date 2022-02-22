Oops! Rosie O’Donnell publicly apologized to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after she “mistakenly thought” that she was the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

The former View panelist, 59, was having lunch at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, February 21, when she spotted Chopra Jonas, 39, and her husband, Nick Jonas, at the table next to her. “So I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,'” O’Donnell recalled in a TikTok video, before she then addressed the Matrix actress.

“[I said,] ‘Hi, I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak,'” the former talk show host said. “She goes, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.'” Confessing that she was “so embarrassed” by the faux pas, O’Donnell apologized to the new parents in the video, which was posted immediately after the lunch.

The next day, the comedian posted a second video to TikTok, clarifying that the Quantico alum “wasn’t rude” when the mix-up occurred. “It was just awkward,” she said. “I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one [who was confused].”

O’Donnell continued: “I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f–k up. I did at Nobu.”

Chopra Jonas’ actual father is Dr. Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013 after a battle with cancer. The pair had a close relationship and the Isn’t It Romantic star revealed in her 2021 memoir, Unfinished, that she “fell into a depression” nearly three years after his death. “I was fortunate to be able to continue working, which was my salvation,” she wrote about that time. “Still, the time felt like a never-ending slump, a long sigh of sadness, a sort of pause in my life that lasted almost two years.”

She continued: “When I wasn’t feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad and isolated. No one understood what was going on inside of me because I didn’t tell anyone. I’m not saying there weren’t a few bright spots, times when I delighted in the world around me. Mercifully, there were, and meeting Nick [in 2017] — however briefly — was one of them.”

The Bollywood star became a parent herself in January, when she and Jonas, 29, secretly welcomed their first child, a baby girl. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple shared via Instagram at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Since tying the knot in December 2018, the actress and Jonas have been open about their plans to start a family. “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” the Voice coach told Extra in February 2021. “Just knocking wood that it happens. I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in [on names], and my family would want to weigh in too.”

One month later, Jonas told Zane Lowe that he was “looking forward” to fatherhood, adding, “I know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.”

