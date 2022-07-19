One hot mama. Sophie Turner turned heads when she was spotted out with husband Joe Jonas for the first time since the couple announced the arrival of their second child earlier this month.

The Game of Thrones alum, 26, wore a figure-hugging black top and distressed jeans for a walk around Miami with the Jonas Brothers frontman, 32, on Sunday, July 17. Turner accessorized her look with a yellow clutch and black heeled sandals and enjoyed a lollypop as the couple relaxed amid the sunny weather. Jonas, for his part, also kept things casual in a graphic tee, purple bomber jacket and jeans.

The couple’s outing comes just three days after they announced that they had welcomed their second child, a baby girl. News broke in March that the Dark Phoenix star was pregnant, and she confirmed the news two months later during an interview with Elle UK. “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” Turner said at the time. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

She added that while Willa — who will celebrate her second birthday later this month — was excited about becoming a big sister, she didn’t quite understand what that entailed. “I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby,'” Turner explained. “But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘Baby,’ and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, ‘Baby.’ So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory.”

At the time, the Staircase actress touched on the ways her life has changed since becoming a mother. “I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman,” Turner said, later adding that she frequently jokes about her friends “keep[ing] me young.”

She noted: “We’re all only 25 or 26. I have to remind myself that I’m in my mid-twenties. I’m a child.”

Jonas, for his part, has also gushed about becoming a father. “It’s been amazing,” he said during a May 2021 appearance on CBS This Morning, explaining that quarantine allowed him to enjoy time with his “gorgeous” daughter. “It’s been forced time at home,” he said. “I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

