U.K. bound! Sophie Turner is ready to head back across the pond — but her husband, Joe Jonas, hasn’t signed on for a permanent move just yet.

“I’m slowly dragging my husband back [to England],” the 26-year-old actress told Elle UK in an interview published on Tuesday, May 3. “I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

The Game of Thrones alum — who shares 21-month-old daughter Willa with the 32-year-old Jonas Brothers singer — noted that she would “love” her little one to “get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have” back in Chesterton, Warwickshire, England.

“I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything,” the Dark Phoenix star, who is pregnant with her second child, confessed. “England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”

For now, Turner has focused on bringing her hometown into her daily life in Miami by stocking her house with delicacies from the U.K.

“I buy stuff from the British Marketplace. In the States, the chocolate ain’t good, the crisps ain’t good,” she said. “It’s not the same. I need my Bisto gravy — all the good s–t!”

The Survive actress married the boy bander in Las Vegas in May 2019. The pair had a second wedding one month later in Paris with more friends and family. Since welcoming their daughter in July 2020, the couple have kept a lot of their personal life private, which according to Turner was the plan.

“I’m very protective of the life we’ve built,” she said of her and Jonas’ life in Miami. “We’re very lucky to live in Miami. We have good weather and live by the water. We try to keep it as chill as possible and just cherish those times, because we don’t get them very often.”

Us confirmed in March that the twosome are expecting baby No. 2, with a source saying the little one is due “in the middle of summer.”

Despite being pregnant and working on her newest project, The Staircase, Turner has managed to keep up a work-life balance — including recently picking up her family and moving to Atlanta for nine months to film.

“It’s difficult because I’m someone who doesn’t like change. I like consistency and, with the job I have, it’s not attainable,” Turner explained. “So, I move everything — my daughter, my entire house! There is no more staying in hotel rooms. We get a house and commit to it.”

The Barely Lethal actress added: “I couldn’t not go home to my daughter at the end of the day. Joe’s job is bouncing around from city to city every night. I have a longer amount of time in one place, so it makes sense for me to have her with me.”

