Party time! Joe Jonas went nude while celebrating his 32nd birthday with wife Sophie Turner.

“Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday❤️ #32 🥳,” Jonas captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Monday, August 16, one day after the festivities.

The Jonas Brothers musician commemorated his big day with balloons, cake and a cheeky birthday suit snap taken by Turner, 25, while getting ready to hit the town.

In the sexy photo, the Game of Thrones alum is putting on makeup using a Grinch palette while taking a mirror selfie with her man. Jonas is brushing his teeth after seemingly getting out of the shower with wet hair and no clothes on.

“Thank you for the last pic, Sophie 🙏🏼,” one user commented. A second fan wrote, “Excuse me. THE LAST PIC?!??”

The couple, who share 12-month-old daughter Willa, appeared to toast the singer’s birthday at multiple locations, including a bar in Los Angeles.

The duo later stepped out at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Jonas posed in front of the iconic palm leaves wallpaper in one snap. The Disney alum also enjoyed a coffee with his wife at the hotel’s café.

The “Cake By the Ocean” singer received a giant “cup of joe” cake shaped like a coffee mug. There were golf-themed decorations in his suite, as well as balloons forming the number 32 in another room.

“Birthday boy 🥳,” Turner captioned a set of photos of her husband on her Instagram page. The two snaps showed Jonas wearing a polo shirt and grey slacks as he stood in front of even more decorations.

The new parents have been keeping busy this summer, jetting off to Paris in July to attend the Louis Vuitton fashion show.

“Paris really is always a good idea,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress captioned a series of photos from the getaway.

One month prior, Jonas and Turner marked the anniversary of their second wedding, which took place in France in June 2019. They were legally married in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in May of that year.

Scroll down to see how Jonas celebrated his birthday with Turner by his side: