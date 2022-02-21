Giving Us glam! From her no-makeup, redhead days as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones to her stint a bright blonde who loves a good smoky eye, Sophie Turner has had quite the beauty evolution since stepping into the spotlight.

The 26-year-old actress made her red carpet debut as a mere tween, and in the time that’s past, she’s proved that she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to hair and makeup. Because whether she’s having a fresh-faced moment and rocking an auburn hue or going bold with a vampy lip and embracing her natural hue, the Dark Phoenix star never, ever disappoints.

And there’s a good reason why. Given that majority of her on-screen characters (and her own, everyday makeup routine) is pretty low key, Turner sees a red carpet event as an opportunity to go all out.

The actress, who frequently works with makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, told Allure in 2019 that she views premieres and award shows as an “opportunity to act a little bit.” She explained: “It feels like a costume, like a character. It’s where I feel most comfortable, presenting a version of myself, but still being able to experiment and try out new things.”

When it comes to hair, the Wella ambassador, who frequently teams up with stylist Christopher Wood, is always down to switch things up. While her most iconic color is a fiery red (she just went back to the hot hue!), Turner’s natural color is actually a pale blonde.

As for her favorite tone? It’s hard to choose. “When I was red, I couldn’t wait to be blonde and then I went blonde and suddenly I wanted to be red again,” the star told Vogue France in 2020. “The grass is always greener on the other side.”

She went onto explain that switching up her hair up on the regular gives her a “confidence boost.” She said, “Red makes me feel very empowered, but with blonde I’m my old self again, which makes me feel very confident. Sometimes when I go red, I feel like I’m putting on a mask and that really empowers me.”

Regardless of what glam she’s rocking at any moment in time, there’s no denying that Turner knows how to dominate in the beauty departement. From her soft and subtle style during the 2013 Rome Festival to her gothic glam at the Game of Thrones finale in 2019, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the actress’ best beauty moments to date.