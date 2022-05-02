Parents' Night Out! Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Stun at Met Gala

Mom and dad’s date night! Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas turned heads at the 2022 Met Gala.

The Game of Thrones alum, 26, showed her baby bump progress in a black maxi gown by Louis Vuitton on Monday, May 2, while the Jonas Brothers member, 32, rocked a white Louis Vuitton tuxedo-style jacket with a dramatic train and black pants.

One day prior, Jonas teased the couple’s arrival in New York City via his Instagram Story, sharing a video of the Manhattan streets. The DNCE musician told his fans on Monday that he kicked off his Met Gala prep with a run through the Big Apple and jammed out in his hotel room before his and Turner’s glam team arrived.

The pair last attended the fundraising benefit in 2019, marking their first red carpet event since their Las Vegas wedding.

The couple started dating in 2016, getting engaged the following year. After tying the knot following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, they wed again in front of family and friends in June 2019.

In February 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were starting a family. Their daughter, Willa, arrived four months later.

“Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” a source exclusively told Us in July 2020. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

While the pair have kept their little one’s face off of social media over the years, the proud parents have gushed about their baby girl multiple times.

The actress called motherhood her “favorite job” in March 2021, and the New Jersey native told Extra about his “gorgeous” baby girl two months later.

Turner praised the former Disney Channel star for being “the best baby daddy” in a June 2021 Instagram post, writing, “It’s my greatest joy to watch. … Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’.”

News broke in March that the England native is pregnant with baby No. 2. The Dark Phoenix star has been giving glimpses of her growing belly ahead of their second child’s arrival, from Los Angeles strolls to beach trips.

Prior to taking on parenthood, Turner and the musician became an aunt and uncle to Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ two daughters — Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.

As for Nick Jonas, the “Jealous” singer, 29, welcomed his and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ first child in January with the help of a gestational carrier.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” he and the Quantico alum wrote of their daughter, Malti, in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

