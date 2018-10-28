Joe Jonas dressed up as a very familiar face while attending Kate Hudson’s annual Halloween party at director Simon Kinberg’s home in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday, October 27 — his fiancée Sophie Turner‘s Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark.

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer, 29, went all out for his turn as Eddard Stark’s eldest daughter, sharing a pic on Instagram on Saturday that showed him wearing a flowing velvet turquoise robe lined with gold embroidery and a bright red wig that was parted down the middle and pinned back at the sides. He also threw in some padding in the chest area.

“Oh yes, honey,” he captioned an Instagram Story shot of the look on Sunday, October 28.

Turner, 22, meanwhile, was dressed as an elephant in a gray suit complete with trunk.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2017, joined other guests including Jessica Alba and her best friend Kelly Sawyer, who dressed as The Flintstones, Olivia Munn, who came as Yeezy season 2029, Sarah Silverman and Sascha Baron Cohen (who chatted together about the Borat star’s wife, Isla Fisher), Sara Foster and newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, who were spotted holding hands.

Ashley Greene, who was dressed as Robin Hood, was also in attendance, as was a Western-themed Rumer Willis, who was seen giggling with sister Scout Willis. Evan Ross also showed up wearing spooky contacts.

Hudson attended the bash with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The twosome welcomed their first child, daughter Rani, just weeks earlier.

Guests noshed on Rice Krispie treats, chocolate-covered pretzel sticks and strawberries, burgers and grilled cheese at the event.

