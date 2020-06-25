Her truth! Busy Philipps is known for speaking her mind when it comes to her career, motherhood, marriage and more. The actress certainly does not hold back, which makes her all the more relatable to fans going through similar situations.

“I gauge what is appropriate and what is necessary, and I always laugh when people say things like, ‘You reveal everything on social media!’ because I think to myself, ‘Oh, well, if only you knew!’” the Cougar Town alum exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019. “I think that part of the value in what we all can do, whether we’re in the entertainment industry or not, is share our stories and be open to hearing other people’s. I think that that is truly how and what we need to do right now, in this country especially. Truly, I think it’s incredible.”

She added: “The internet has been such a gift to connect us to people all over the world who are having similar experiences or who have gone through similar things or who are parenting and trying to do their best.”

Amid her willingness to share intimate details of her day-to-day life, Philipps proves she is no different than any other person trying to make their way through the world. “You just have to focus on what’s really important in life, and that’s your friends and your family and the life that you build,” she revealed to Us in April 2017.

The Dawson’s Creek alum’s honesty is apparent in her musings on those things that mean the most to her. She married husband Marc Silverstein in June 2007 and went on to welcome daughter Birdie in August 2008 and daughter Cricket in July 2013.

When she is not balancing family and her friendship with former Dawson’s Creek costar Michelle Williams, Philipps is dominating everything from acting to writing to hosting. In fact, her 2018 memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, served as another avenue for her to share stories from her past filled with vulnerability and openness.

Scroll down to revisit Philipps’ most honest quotes about motherhood, marriage, work and more.