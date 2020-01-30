Busy Philipps’ talk show may have been canceled but she has quite the fans at home — and she couldn’t be prouder. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the actress, 40, opened up about the letter that her daughter Birdie wrote to E! following the cancellation of Busy Tonight.

“She’s the best! Being a parent is difficult whether you’re an actor or a TV host or a doctor or someone who stays at home. It’s all difficult. Frequently, especially with my daughter getting older, she’s her own person and sometimes I wonder if she understands why I work so much or how important things are to me and why I do what I do,” the Dawson’s Creek alum told Us on Wednesday, January 29, while promoting her Olay Super Bowl ad. “Then I found that letter that she had written. I mean, I always ask her permission before I post anything. She just did it because she was upset and she felt the injustice for me and it was so sweet and really funny. It really cracked me up!” View this post on Instagram My Vice President. A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 18, 2020 at 9:04am PST

“You are the worst TV network. EVER. Why! Well 1. You got rid of my moms show 2. You mad [sic] alot of people lose there [sic] jobs. 3. You suck,” Birdie wrote. “Well anyways my mom does work much harder than you so you don’t diserve [sic] her. She will find another place.”

On the back, she added, “She will shove it up your ass.”

The Cougar Town alum also shared with Us her plans for a new show, coming soon.

Talk Show Controversies “I’m really excited for what I’m doing and I’m hopeful that I’ll be able to talk about it very soon, but you know I think this experience really gave me an opportunity to look toward what’s next in terms of media and not try to fit into something that doesn’t exist anymore if that makes sense,” she told Us.

She continued: “I think what we’re building will be satisfactory; it will be sort of an extension of what we were doing and I think there’s real value to it. I loved being able to do something topical and daily. I loved being able to have that connection with my audience and I want to continue to be able to do that.”

Busy Tonight debuted on E! in October 2018 and aired for one season.

Reporting by Alexandra Hurtado