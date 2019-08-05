



Putting it all out there! Busy Philipps doesn’t mind oversharing with her social media followers.

“I gage what is appropriate and what is necessary, and I always laugh when people say things like, ‘You reveal everything on social media!’ because I think to myself, ‘Oh, well, if only you knew!’” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, July 30, while hosting a back-to-school-themed craft afternoon with Michaels. “I think that part of the value in what we all can do, whether we’re in the entertainment industry or not, is share our stories and be open to hearing other people’s. I think that that is truly how and what we need to do right now, in this country especially. Truly, I think it’s incredible.”

The former Busy Tonight host added, “The internet has been such a gift to connect us to people all over the world who are having similar experiences or who have gone through similar things or who are parenting and trying to do their best.”

In May, the Dawson’s Creek alum told her Instagram followers about her E! talk show’s cancellation in an emotional video. “It seem[s] lame that there would be just, like, just be one woman in late-night at a time,” the This Will Only Hurt a Little author said at the time. “But I don’t know. It’s crazy. I have truly the most amazing people that work with me, our staff is, like … a nine-person female [staff], it’s an office full of dope women who get it done.”

Because of that, the Illinois native revealed that she was “meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense to go” because she “would like to continue” hosting Busy Tonight.

The Freaks and Geeks alum has also been candid with her followers about getting an abortion as a teenager, as well as asking her husband, Marc Silverstein, for a divorce in December 2016.

She and the screenwriter, 48, tied the knot in 2007 and share daughters Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 6.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

