This is 40! Busy Philipps rang in a new decade in a full-out birthday bash — in Cabo! — alongside famous pals such as Elizabeth Banks, Colin Hanks and Retta.

The Busy Tonight alum, who turns the big 4-0 on Tuesday, June 25, and her friends and family jetted off to San José del Cabo, Mexico, to celebrate her big day at Flora Farms, a 25-acre organic working farm in the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains.

“Someone threw herself a wedding for her 40th birthday,” Philipps said in one of her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 22, as she made her way into the festivities in an all-white ensemble. “Can’t wait!”

Noticeably absent from the Freaks and Geeks alum’s social media posts was BFF Michelle Williams — but their nearly 20-year relationship is still going strong. “I think the secret to longevity in friendships is putting in the time and the understanding and working through any issues that might arise,” Philipps exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I think that especially now with texting, it’s even easier to stay in touch with people and be communicative.”

The fun-filled trip comes less than two months after E! canceled the comedian’s talk show.

“Here’s the thing, you guys. My show, Busy Tonight, is not going to continue on E! after May 16th,” the former Dawson’s Creek star informed fans via her Instagram Stories on May 5. “They decided not to pick it up.”

But Philipps hasn’t given up hope of reviving the show, despite its cancellation after one season. “We’re still taking a bunch of meetings and stuff and we have people,” she shared on June 8. “It’s just a question of making sure that it’s the right place.”

Scroll down to see pictures from inside Busy Philipps’ 40th birthday party in Cabo!