Keeping friends close. Busy Philipps opened up about what has allowed her to maintain her friendship with best gal pal Michelle Williams over the years.

“Whether you’re, like, in the public eye or not, I think the secret to longevity in friendships is putting in the time and the understanding and working through any issues that might arise,” Philipps, 39, exclusively shared with Us Weekly at the Aerie REALtreat. “I think that especially now with texting, it’s even easier to stay in touch with people and be communicative.”

The Cougar Town alum also noted that this communication rule has been helpful in allowing her to stay in touch with her childhood friends, adding: “I’m still friends with so many of my friends from high school. Emily [Bronkesh-Buchbinder] and I have been friends since we were 5. We’re not even, like, friends though. We’re, like, siblings at this point. I feel like we’re related.”

Philipps and Williams first bonded when they costarred on Dawson’s Creek together after the This Will Only Hurt a Little author joined the teen drama for season 5 in 2001. The dynamic duo, who appeared in Philipps’ husband Marc Silverstein’s film I Feel Pretty together in 2018, have continued to remain in touch over the years despite the distance. (Philipps lives in L.A. and Williams resides in NYC.)

The mother of two is also godmother to the Oscar nominee’s daughter, Matilda Ledger, whom she shared with late actor Heath Ledger.

Williams, 38, went the distance to support Philipps in May by missing the opening night of her 13-year-old daughter’s play to appear on the final episode of Busy Tonight.

“You’re just always there,” Williams said. “And I don’t know how you do it because you look like you’re living a really fabulous life for yourself, but the truth is that you show up for all of us, all of the time. You are the most selfless person that I know and it’s taught me everything that I know about being a friend. So thank you for asking me to come here and be with you tonight.”

With reporting by Christina Rath

