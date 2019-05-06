Less than a year after Busy Philipps began her journey as a late-night talk show host, the Dawson’s Creek alum revealed her E! program, Busy Tonight, has been canceled.

“Here’s the thing, you guys. My show, Busy Tonight, is not going to continue on E! after May 16th,” Philipps, 39, said in Instagram Story videos on Sunday, May 5. “They decided not to pick it up.”

The former Freaks and Geeks star noted that she is “meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go” because she “would like to continue doing it.”

Though her the show didn’t last long, Philipps admitted that “in that time, I feel we’ve been able to accomplish so much creatively and I guess culturally and I think we’ve had a real point of view.” She added that she’s “so proud of all of the things we’ve been able to do, and I feel the show is really successful in that way, but I don’t know what to say.”

Philipps concluded the series of clips: “I hope that we figure that out, because it does seem lame that there would be just, like, just be one woman in late-night at a time. But I don’t know. It’s crazy. I have truly the most amazing people that work with me, our staff is, like … a nine-person female [staff], it’s an office full of dope women who get it done. But you, know, obvs, I’ll let you know what’s happening. Good night, you guys, I love you.”

Busy Tonight premiered on the network on October 28, 2018. The final eight episodes of the show are set to air over the next 10 days.

“It’s the perfect dress for both the Ren Fair AND to let you know my show Busy Tonight won’t be returning to the E network after May 16,” Philipps later captioned a picture of herself on Instagram. “You can see me talk about it in my stories if you’re interested. But yeah. We have 8 more shows on E and then who knows what the future will bring.”

