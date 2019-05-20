Becoming aware. Busy Philipps admitted that E! wasn’t necessarily the best for her now-canceled late-night show, Busy Tonight.

Philipps, 39, opened up about her former show at Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2019 “In Goop Health” summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 18. According to The Hollywood Reporter, when the Goop founder, 46, mentioned Busy Tonight‘s cancellation at the event, the crowd booed.

“It’s okay guys. It wasn’t the right place for it,” the Cougar Town alum said.

Paltrow then chimed in: “Hopefully we’re going to get you to do it somewhere else.” Philipps, for her part, simply replied, “Yeah.”

The This Will Only Hurt a Little author revealed via her Instagram Stories that Busy Tonight was “not going to continue” on E! after premiering on the cable network in October 2018.

“They decided not to pick it up,” she said at the time. “We’re meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go, because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make it.”

The Freaks and Geeks alum then noted how much Busy Tonight managed to “accomplish” in its short run, adding: “I think that we’ve had a real point of view. And I’m so proud of all of the things that we’ve done, that we’ve been able to do, and I feel the show is really successful in that way.”

Hours after announcing her show’s cancellation, Philipps was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award.

Busy Tonight’s final episode aired on Thursday, May 16. Michelle Williams, her best friend and former Dawson’s Creek costar, brought Philipps to tears after the Oscar nominee revealed that she asked her daughter, Matilda, if it was OK that she miss the opening night of her school play because “Aunt Biz needs” her.

“You’re just always there,” Williams, 38, continued. “And I don’t know how you do it because you look like you’re living a really fabulous life for yourself, but the truth is that you show up for all of us, all of the time. You are the most selfless person that I know and it’s taught me everything that I know about being a friend.”

